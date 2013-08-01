FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Edward Snowden says Russia asylum success shows 'law is winning'
August 1, 2013 / 4:18 PM / 4 years ago

Edward Snowden says Russia asylum success shows 'law is winning'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shop assistant looks at a screen broadcasting an image of the document which grants Edward Snowden temporary asylum status for a year, in Moscow August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

LONDON (Reuters) - Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden said on Thursday Russia’s decision to grant him temporary asylum was a victory for the rule of law, thanking Moscow while accusing the Obama administration of flouting international law.

“Over the past eight weeks we have seen the Obama administration show no respect for international or domestic law, but in the end the law is winning. I thank the Russian Federation for granting me asylum,” he said in a statement released by anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge

