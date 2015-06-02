FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says will resume surveillance program 'expeditiously' after lapse
June 2, 2015 / 10:25 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says will resume surveillance program 'expeditiously' after lapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that his administration will quickly resume its domestic surveillance program after Congress passed the USA Freedom Act, a replacement for legislation which expired on Sunday.

“After a needless delay and inexcusable lapse in important national security authorities, my administration will work expeditiously to ensure our national security professionals again have the full set of vital tools they need to continue protecting the country,” Obama said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

