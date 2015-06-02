Obama says will resume surveillance program 'expeditiously' after lapse

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that his administration will quickly resume its domestic surveillance program after Congress passed the USA Freedom Act, a replacement for legislation which expired on Sunday.
“After a needless delay and inexcusable lapse in important national security authorities, my administration will work expeditiously to ensure our national security professionals again have the full set of vital tools they need to continue protecting the country,” Obama said in a statement.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler