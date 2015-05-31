FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bid to extend part of domestic surveillance program blocked in U.S. Senate
May 31, 2015 / 10:37 PM / 2 years ago

Bid to extend part of domestic surveillance program blocked in U.S. Senate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sought a two-week extension of two less controversial provisions of the USA Patriot Act on Sunday, but the effort was blocked by fellow Republican Senator Rand Paul.

As a result, the Senate began voting on whether to advance the USA Freedom Act, a compromise bill already passed by the House of Representatives and strongly backed by Democratic President Barack Obama.

McConnell said lawmakers planned some amendments to the Freedom Act.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney

