Bid to extend part of domestic surveillance program blocked in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sought a two-week extension of two less controversial provisions of the USA Patriot Act on Sunday, but the effort was blocked by fellow Republican Senator Rand Paul.

As a result, the Senate began voting on whether to advance the USA Freedom Act, a compromise bill already passed by the House of Representatives and strongly backed by Democratic President Barack Obama.

McConnell said lawmakers planned some amendments to the Freedom Act.