U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) participates in a news conference after a Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy urged the U.S. Senate on Tuesday to approve a House-passed bill reforming domestic surveillance programs.

“My advice is take this bill and pass it,” Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy said at a news conference. He said if the Senate makes changes to the bill, that could present “challenges” in the House.