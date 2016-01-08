FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama administration plans new unit to fight online ISIS propaganda: W.Post
#Technology News
January 8, 2016 / 7:24 PM / 2 years ago

Obama administration plans new unit to fight online ISIS propaganda: W.Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama reacts while talking about Newtown and other mass killings during an event held to announce new gun control measures at the White House in Washington January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration plans to create a new counter-terrorism task force in an effort to push back against online propaganda from Islamic State and other terror groups, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Citing unnamed U.S. officials, the Post said the new unit, which would be based at the Department of Homeland Security but which would enlist other federal and local agencies, was expected to be announced later on Friday when senior White House officials meet with Silicon Valley executives.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander

