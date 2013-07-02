FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says U.S. trade talks should go ahead despite spying allegations
#Business News
July 2, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

EU says U.S. trade talks should go ahead despite spying allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen speaks during a news conference on immigration at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels in this June 1, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Free-trade talks between the European Union and the United States can go ahead next week despite a report that Washington is spying on the 28-nation bloc, the European Commission said on Tuesday, calling for “transparency and clarity”.

“The beginning of EU-US trade negotiations should not be affected,” said Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen, stating that EU commissioners considered the issue on Tuesday.

“The EU side will make it clear that for such a comprehensive and ambitious negotiation to succeed, there needs to be confidence, transparency and clarity among the negotiating partners,” she told Reuters.

The first round of negotiations on the world’s most ambitious free-trade agreement is due to start next Monday in Washington.

Writing by Robin Emmott, editing by Luke Baker; writing by Robin Emmott

