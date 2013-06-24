FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House criticizes Snowden's choice of 'protectors'
June 24, 2013 / 5:09 PM / 4 years ago

White House criticizes Snowden's choice of 'protectors'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Monday that the countries in which former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden had chosen to seek protection belied his claim that he was focused on supporting transparency, freedom of the press and individuals’ rights.

“If his passion here is for press freedom and freedom of the Internet and the like, he has chosen unlikely protectors,” Carney told a White House briefing.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; editing by Jackie Frank

