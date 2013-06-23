U.S. urges countries not to let 'wanted' Snowden travel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has warned countries in the Western Hemisphere that Edward Snowden might travel through or take refuge in not to let the former spy agency contractor go anywhere but home, a State Department official said on Sunday.

“The U.S. is advising these governments that Snowden is wanted on felony charges, and as such should not be allowed to proceed in any further international travel, other than is necessary to return him to the United States,” the official said in a written statement.

The State Department did not identify any of the countries.