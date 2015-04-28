FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama nominates Coast Guard vice admiral to head TSA
April 28, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Obama nominates Coast Guard vice admiral to head TSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday said he would nominate Coast Guard Vice Admiral Peter Neffenger to be administrator of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the agency created to tighten travel security following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Neffenger’s 30-year career with the Coast Guard includes coordinating security at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, and the clean-up effort after the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Bill Trott; Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Sandra Maler

