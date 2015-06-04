Senate panel approves new U.S. transportation security nominee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate panel on Thursday approved the nomination of Peter Neffenger to lead the Transportation Security Administration, days after its acting administrator was reassigned amid reports that airport screeners failed to detect mock weapons in tests.

Neffenger’s nomination, approved on a voice vote by the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, will be taken up by the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on June 10 before it goes to the full Senate for confirmation.

Neffenger, a Coast Guard vice admiral, was nominated by President Barack Obama in April.

The committee’s vote followed the leak of a Department of Homeland Security inspector’s general report that found TSA agents failed in 67 out of 70 tests by undercover officers trying to sneak fake weapons past security checkpoints.

In one test, agents did not detect a fake explosive strapped to an officer’s back, even after a patdown prompted when the undercover officer set off an alarm, according to ABC News, which first reported the inspector general’s findings.

The report prompted Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson to reassign acting TSA administrator Melvin Carraway.

On Monday, Johnson said the results of the security checks were classified, but he directed TSA to revise screening procedures and ordered training for all TSA officers and supervisors.

At a May 21 Commerce committee hearing on his nomination, Neffenger was asked about recent testimony in which DHS Inspector General John Roth highlighted an array of airport security vulnerabilities. Roth had said he was “deeply concerned about TSA’s ability to execute its important mission.”

Neffenger told the lawmakers he had met with Roth, took the IG reports very seriously and would address the problems.

The TSA was created to tighten travel security following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.