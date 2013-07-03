FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unasur nations to meet on Bolivian leader's plane diversion
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 3, 2013 / 5:34 PM / 4 years ago

Unasur nations to meet on Bolivian leader's plane diversion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The South American bloc Unasur will hold a ministerial meeting in Lima on Thursday to discuss the diversion of Bolivian President Evo Morales’ plane in Europe, a Brazilian government official said on Wednesday.

A presidential summit will also be held in Cochabamba, Bolivia, at a date that is still to be decided, the spokesman for the Brazilian foreign ministry said.

The Unasur nations have expressed outrage and indignation because Morales’ plane was not permitted to land in Portugal and France on Tuesday and had to land to refuel in Vienna.

Bolivian authorities said they were denied landing space because of unfounded speculation that former U.S. spy contractor Edward Snowden was on board.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.