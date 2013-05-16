FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Authorities charge Idaho man with providing support to Uzbek militants
May 16, 2013 / 10:45 PM / 4 years ago

Authorities charge Idaho man with providing support to Uzbek militants

(Reuters) - Federal officials charged a man in Idaho on Thursday with providing support including bomb-making knowledge to an Uzbek militant group knowing that it would be used to carry out an attack, authorities said.

Fazliddin Kurbanov, 30, an Uzbek national living legally in Idaho, was arrested on Thursday morning in Boise, and faces a three count grand jury indictment in Idaho and a single-count indictment in Utah, prosecutors said.

Kurbanov possessed materials that could be used to create a destructive device and demonstrated in January how to make explosive devices, prosecutors said.

Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

