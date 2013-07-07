FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No contact with Snowden since asylum offer: Venezuela
July 7, 2013 / 1:15 AM / 4 years ago

No contact with Snowden since asylum offer: Venezuela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro addresses members of CARICOM at a plenary session during the 40th Heads of government meeting at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO - Tags: POLITICS)

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela said on Saturday it had not had any contact with former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden, a day after President Nicolas Maduro offered him asylum in defiance of Washington.

“No, there has not been any type of communication,” Foreign Minster Elias Jaua told state television when asked about the case. “We are waiting until Monday to know whether he ratifies his wish to take asylum in Venezuela.”

Washington is demanding the arrest of Snowden, who is believed to be holed up in the transit area of a Moscow airport, for leaking details of secret U.S. surveillance programs.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis and Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Sandra Maler

