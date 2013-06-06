FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verizon says it can be forced to comply with secret data requests
#Business News
June 6, 2013 / 3:55 PM / 4 years ago

Verizon says it can be forced to comply with secret data requests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder looks on during a special naturalization ceremony at the Department of Justice in Washington May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Staff at Verizon Communications Inc on Thursday were told that under U.S. law the telecommunications company can be compelled to secretly share data with federal authorities.

The internal email to staff followed the publication on Wednesday of a secret court order requiring Verzion to turn over call records of millions of Verizon Communications customers to the National Security Agency.

The Obama administration has acknowledged that it is collecting a massive amount of telephone records from at least one telephone provider, reopening the debate over privacy even as it defended the practice as necessary to protect Americans against attack.

Verizon representatives declined comment.

In the internal email obtained by Reuters, Verizon’s General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Public Policy Randy Milch told the company’s staff that “the law authorizes the federal courts to order a company to provide information in certain circumstances, and if Verizon were to receive such an order, we would be required to comply.”

The email to Verizon staff also notes that an alleged court order, which was leaked Wednesday, contained language that would compel Verizon to respond and also forbids Verizon from revealing its existence.

The order can be seen at: r.reuters.com/kap68t

Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington and Sinead Carew in New York; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
