White House locked down after items thrown over fence: Secret Service
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#U.S.
April 27, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

White House locked down after items thrown over fence: Secret Service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A U.S. Secret Service counter-assault team member patrols after an apparent fence jumper attempted to enter the White House grounds in Washington, U.S. April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House was locked down for the second time in two days on Wednesday after an unidentified male threw personal belongings over the north fence, the Secret Service said.

“The individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers,” the agency said in a statement. It said protective sweeps of the north grounds of the executive mansion were ongoing, and that once completed, the lockdown would be lifted.

On Tuesday, the agency detained a person believed to be fleeing a robbery who jumped the west fence at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is on the White House Campus.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
