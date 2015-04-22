FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Streets near White House closed due to suspicious package
April 22, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Streets near White House closed due to suspicious package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Streets near the White House were shut down temporarily on Wednesday because of a suspicious package, but the area has since been cleared, the U.S. Secret Service said.

Secret Service spokeswoman Nicole Mainor said the package was cleared at 1:20 p.m., and there were no reports of other problems.

The Washington Post reported earlier on Wednesday that police were investigating a package found several blocks east of the White House at corner of 15th Street and F Street NW.

The Washington police department said in a Twitter post that streets were shut down in an area east of the White House, but did not give details about the police activity that prompted the closures.

A spokeswoman for the police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales, Julia Edwards and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Sandra Maler

