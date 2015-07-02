FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House intruder sentenced to time served, supervision
#U.S.
July 2, 2015 / 8:30 PM / 2 years ago

White House intruder sentenced to time served, supervision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A member of the U.S. Secret Service stands guard in front of the North Lawn of the White House in Washington October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A man arrested for scaling the White House fence in October was sentenced in federal court on Thursday to time served in jail and a year of supervised release, prosecutors said.

Dominic Adesanya, 23, of Bel Air, Maryland, pleaded guilty in April to a charge of unlawfully entering the White House grounds.

Video had shown Adesanya punching a Secret Service dog and agents surrounding him on the north lawn of the White House.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Robinson set conditions for Adesanya’s supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

They include undergoing a follow-up interview with the Secret Service and staying away from sites under the agency’s protection, including the White House.

The incident came about one month after U.S. Army veteran Omar Gonzalez climbed over the White House fence and entered the executive mansion with a knife. The high-profile security breach played a part in a leadership shake-up at the Secret Service.

The agency and the National Park Service began installing spikes on top of the White House fence on Wednesday in a bid to thwart would-be intruders.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
