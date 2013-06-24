FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WikiLeaks' Assange says Snowden is healthy and safe
#World News
June 24, 2013 / 2:30 PM / in 4 years

WikiLeaks' Assange says Snowden is healthy and safe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the High Court in London December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Julian Assange, the founder of anti-secrecy organization WikiLeaks, said on Monday that former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden was safe and healthy after fleeing to Moscow on his globe-crossing escape from U.S. prosecution.

“The current status of Mr. Snowden and Harrison is that both are healthy and safe and they are in contact with their legal teams,” Assange said, referring to Sarah Harrison, a WikiLeaks representative accompanying Snowden.

“Edward Snowden left Hong Kong on June 23 bound for Ecuador via a safe pass through Russia and other states,” Assange told reporters on a conference call from inside Ecuador’s embassy in London, where he has been himself hiding from arrest and extradition.

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Costas Pitas Writing by Maria Golovnina

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
