Yahoo says doesn't provide U.S. government with direct access to servers
June 7, 2013 / 12:33 AM / in 4 years

Yahoo says doesn't provide U.S. government with direct access to servers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Yahoo logo is shown at the company's headquarters in Sunnyvale, California April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc does not provide the government with direct access to its servers, systems or network, a spokeswoman for the Web portal said on Thursday.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that the U.S. National Security Agency and the FBI are “tapping directly into the central servers of nine leading U.S. Internet companies” through a highly classified program known as PRISM, extracting audio, video, photographs, emails, documents and connection logs.

Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

