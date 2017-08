U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke (R-MT), a former Navy SEAL commander, testifies before a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Interior Secretary at Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate energy committee said late Monday it had delayed "until further notice" a meeting on Tuesday in which the panel had been slated to vote on President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of the interior, Rep. Ryan Zinke, and his pick for secretary of energy, Rick Perry.

The panel gave no reason for the delay.