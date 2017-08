Former Texas Governor Rick Perry is sworn in before testifying at a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on his nomination to be Energy secretary on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate Energy Committee on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved President Donald Trump's nominees to head the Interior and Energy Departments.

The panel approved Ryan Zinke for the Interior Department by a vote of 16 to 6 and Rick Perry, a former governor or oil producing Texas, for the Energy Department by a vote of 16 to 7. Next, the full Senate will consider both nominees.