FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate passes $12.3 billion water projects bill
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 22, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senate passes $12.3 billion water projects bill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly approved legislation that authorizes spending on inland waterways and port infrastructure, and tackles flood protection and measures to limit damage from storms.

The Water Resources Reform and Development Act (WRRDA) passed by 91 to 7 after being approved by the House of Representatives on Tuesday in a lopsided vote of 412 to 4.

It now goes to President Barack Obama, who is expected to sign it into law.

The $12.3 billion bill, the first major U.S. waterways legislation in seven years, authorizes 34 projects across the country, from deepening a port in Jacksonville, Florida, to dredging and expanding Boston Harbor, to funding for oyster restoration prospects on Chesapeake Bay.

The bill also defunds some $18 billion in old, inactive projects authorized in prior legislation.

Farm groups, among others, had urged lawmakers to pass the bill as a way to improve the infrastructure used to move millions of tons of U.S. grain to port for export.

“The ports, channels, locks, dams and other infrastructure that support our waterways transportation are vital to America’s ability to provide affordable agricultural products at home and abroad,” said the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also backed the bill, which it said would “kick-start strategic investment” in ports and waterways, create jobs and boost international trade.

Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.