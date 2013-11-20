FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 20, 2013 / 7:20 PM / 4 years ago

Virginia lawmaker's condition upgraded to 'good' after stabbing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Creigh Deeds (L), Democratic Virginia state senator and former gubernatorial candidate, is pictured with his son Gus (R) and family members at the doorway behind the stage before he makes the concession speech at the Westin Hotel in Richmond, Virginia in this November 3, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Hyunsoo Leo Kim/The Virginian-Pilot

RICHMOND, Virginia (Reuters) - Virginia State Sen. Creigh Deeds’ condition was upgraded to “good” from “fair” Wednesday at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, where he was airlifted a day earlier for treatment of stab wounds, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Virginia State police said Deeds was stabbed multiple times in the head and torso at his home in Bath County. His 24-year-old son, Austin “Gus” Deeds, was found dead of gunshot wounds in the home.

No suspects were being sought, and state police said they were tentatively investigating the incident as an attempted murder-suicide.

The son’s body was scheduled for an autopsy Wednesday in Roanoke, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

Reporting by Gary Robertson; Editing by Scott Malone and Bernadette Baum

