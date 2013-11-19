Police looking at son in stabbing of Virginia state senator: officials

RICHMOND, Virginia (Reuters) - Police investigating the stabbing of a Virginia state senator who was found critically wounded and whose 24-year-old son was killed by a gunshot wound are looking into the possibility that the case is an attempted murder-suicide.

“Based on the evidence we have right now we are looking into this as an attempted murder and suicide,” Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller told a news conference. “That is not an absolute determination”

Creigh Deeds, 55, a Democrat, is receiving treatment at the University of Virginia Medical Center for stab wounds to his head and upper body, officials said.