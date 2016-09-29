Senator McConnell: Saudi bill may have unintended consequences

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday there could be unintended consequences from legislation allowing relatives of Sept. 11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia.
"It appears there may be some unintended ramification of that (the law) and I do think it is worth further discussing," Republican McConnell told reporters. Congress on Wednesday overwhelmingly rejected President Barack Obama's veto of the legislation.
