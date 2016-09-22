FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to veto September 11 lawsuit bill by Friday: White House
September 22, 2016 / 5:48 PM / a year ago

Obama to veto September 11 lawsuit bill by Friday: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama sits after addressing the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 20, 2016.Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama intends to veto by Friday evening legislation allowing survivors and families of victims of the Sept. 11 attacks to sue Saudi Arabia, the White House said.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters the president will veto Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act within the constitutionally mandated 10-day window, which ends Friday evening.

The Obama administration opposed the bill on grounds that other countries could use the law as an excuse to sue U.S. diplomats, service members or companies.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and David Alexander; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Gregorio

