JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Reuters) - A north Florida man arrested for plotting to detonate a pressure-cooker bomb at a Kansas City memorial to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks was ordered to remain in custody during a federal court appearance in Jacksonville on Tuesday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James Klindt ordered Joshua Ryne Goldberg, 20, examined for competency to stand trial at the request of Goldberg’s attorney.

Goldberg, 20, was arrested last week on charges of distributing information relating to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction. His arrest was announced a day before the 14th anniversary of the attacks.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, the Justice Department said.

The criminal complaint said Goldberg distributed information to an FBI informant on how to manufacture a bomb and instructed the informant to make a pressure-cooker bomb and fill it with nails, metal and other items dipped in rat poison.

When he was arrested, Goldberg told members of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force that he believed the person he was in communication with would kill himself building the bomb, according to court documents.

If not, Goldberg said he planned to alert authorities before it exploded and take credit for stopping the attack, according to an affidavit by an FBI agent.

Klindt said Goldberg will remain in federal custody at least until a competency hearing, which he predicted would take place within the next 60 days.

Goldberg’s shoulder-length brown hair was knotted and disheveled as he sat in an orange prison jumpsuit at the defense table next to his attorney, Paul Shorstein.

Klindt also asked Goldberg’s jailers to reexamine the antidepressant medications that Goldberg is taking.