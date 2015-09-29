U.S. judge dismisses September 11 victims' case against Saudi Arabia

One World Trade Center is seen behind U.S flags on the morning of the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in Lower Manhattan in New York September 11, 2015. . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed claims against Saudi Arabia by families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, who accused the country of providing material support to al Qaeda.

U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan said Saudi Arabia had sovereign immunity from damage claims by families of nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks, and from insurers that covered losses suffered by building owners and businesses.