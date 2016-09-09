FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: Obama would veto bill allowing 9/11 families to sue Saudis
September 9, 2016 / 3:54 PM / a year ago

White House: Obama would veto bill allowing 9/11 families to sue Saudis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday reiterated that President Barack Obama would veto a bill that would allow the families of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks to sue Saudi Arabia's government for damages.

The House of Representatives was expected to vote on the bill on Friday. The Senate passed it unanimously in May.

"We are in the same place we were the last time," the White House official said on Friday. Both Obama and a White House spokesman said in April the president would veto the bill.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Bernadette Baum

