Obama says 9/11 legislation sets 'dangerous precedent': CNN

FORT LEE, Va. (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Wednesday called the Senate's vote to override his veto of legislation allowing relatives of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to sue Saudi Arabia's government a mistake.

"If we eliminate this notion of sovereign immunity, then our men and women in uniform around the world could potentially start seeing ourselves subject to reciprocal loss," Obama said during a town hall meeting-style interview on CNN, referring to potential lawsuits.

"It's a dangerous precedent," he said.