a year ago
White House calls Senate override of veto of September 11 bill 'embarrassing'
September 28, 2016 / 6:06 PM / a year ago

White House calls Senate override of veto of September 11 bill 'embarrassing'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (L), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and John Cornyn (R-TX), speak after the Senate voted to override U.S. President Barack Obama's veto of a bill that would allow lawsuits against Saudi Arabia's government over the Sept. 11 attacks, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2016.Joshua Roberts

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday slammed the Senate's nearly unanimous vote to reject President Barack Obama's veto of legislation allowing relatives of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to sue Saudi Arabia's government.

"This is the single most embarrassing thing this United States' Senate has done possibly since 1983," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a briefing, referring to the last time when the chamber so overwhelmingly overrode a president's veto.

Earnest said some lawmakers had only recently been informed about potential drawbacks to approving the legislation.

"For those senators to then move forward in overriding the president's veto that would prevent those negative consequences is an abdication of their basic responsibilities as elected representatives of the American people," he said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, editing by G Crosse

