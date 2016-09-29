Passage of September 11 lawsuit bill an 'abject embarrassment': White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that Congress's passage of a law allowing Sept. 11-related suits against Saudi Arabia was "an abject embarrassment" and that the administration was willing to talk to lawmakers about narrowing the measure's impact.

"I think what we've seen in the United States Congress is a pretty classic case of rapid onset buyer's remorse," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a briefing, noting that 28 senators had written a letter expressing concern about the measure within minutes of voting to override President Barack Obama's veto.