Police investigating alleged sex assault at University of Virginia
February 6, 2015 / 5:15 PM / in 3 years

Police investigating alleged sex assault at University of Virginia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - University of Virginia police said on Thursday they are investigating a reported sexual assault in a dormitory at the school, an allegation that comes in the aftermath of a discredited magazine story about a fraternity rape.

The reported incident occurred on Jan. 30 and was reported to campus police on Thursday, university police chief Michael Gibson said in a statement.

Gibson wrote a letter to students notifying them of the incident. He did not provide further details.

The 21,000-student school in Charlottesville, Virginia’s flagship public university, was the subject of a now-discredited Rolling Stone magazine article in November about an alleged gang rape at a fraternity.

The school temporarily suspended activities by fraternities and sororities, and more safety precautions have been put in place.

A call to the university for comment was not immediately returned.

Reporting by Ian Simpson

