Amid school rape probe, University of Virginia head vows to boost security

RICHMOND, Va. (Reuters) - University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan, grappling with allegations of a gang rape at a fraternity, told students on Monday the school was heightening law enforcement as part of a plan to increase student safety.

The school in Charlottesville, Virginia, about 100 miles southwest of Washington, has been roiled by a Rolling Stone magazine report last month that alleged a woman was raped in 2012 by seven men at the school’s Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.

In an address to students, Sullivan said the university would open a police substation on “the Corner,” a seven-block collection of bars, restaurants, bookstores and nightspots across from the campus in Charlottesville.

”We also plan to provide a new type of unarmed security personnel whose job will be to assist students and others on weekend nights,” Sullivan said.

She added there would also be more joint patrols between university and Charlottesville police, especially on weekends.

Saying that “alcohol does not cause rape, but alcohol is often a tool of the predator,” Sullivan said one-sixth of the university’s students abused alcohol.

She said stepped-up enforcement of alcohol laws was forthcoming and underage drinking would be a prime topic of negotiation with fraternities as they bargain over new contracts with the university.

If a subculture exists that threatens student safety, especially sexual misconduct, the university president vowed to root it out.

Sullivan made her address after canceling a Monday appearance at Washington’s National Press Club.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said last week he was appointing an independent investigator to examine the allegations made in the Rolling Stone article and how the school handled the matter.

The university chapter of Phi Kappa Psi, where the alleged assault took place, has surrendered its fraternity agreement with the school and suspended activity. Sullivan suspended all other fraternity and sorority activities until Jan. 9.

Charlottesville police are investigating the case.

During a special meeting last week of the school’s Board of Visitors, Sullivan said the Rolling Stone article pointed to what she described as an entrenched problem in student life.

The school was previously shaken this year by the abduction and death of Hannah Graham, a sophomore whose remains were found in October outside Charlottesville. A Charlottesville man has been charged in her disappearance.