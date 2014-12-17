FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. aid agency chief Shah to step down in February
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 17, 2014 / 11:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. aid agency chief Shah to step down in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Rajiv Shah, said on Wednesday he would step down in February after five years at the helm of the premier U.S. aid agency.

“It was with mixed emotions that I informed President (Barack) Obama and Secretary (John) Kerry that I will step down as administrator in mid-February 2015,” Shah said in a statement.

His departure was announced by the White House, which praised Shah’s contributions and his work in rebuilding Haiti after a devastating 2010 earthquake and for helping to coordinate efforts to tackle the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

Kerry described Shah as a “change agent” who brought fresh thinking to the aid agency by introducing new players to the world of development.

As aid dollars were cut from the U.S. federal budget, Shah encouraged American businesses and private foundations to partner with the agency in projects to tackle poverty.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.