FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Shandong Tranlin to invest $2 billion in U.S. plant
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 18, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

China's Shandong Tranlin to invest $2 billion in U.S. plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RICHMOND Va. (Reuters) - China’s Shandong Tranlin Paper Co Ltd will invest $2 billion in a paper and fertilizer plant in Virginia that will be China’s largest greenfield project in the United States, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe said on Wednesday.

Shandong Tranlin will make the investment over five years in Chesterfield County, near Richmond. The project will create 2,000 new jobs by 2020, McAuliffe said in a statement.

“Advanced manufacturing jobs are the heart of a strong and growing 21st century economy, and this investment symbolizes the economic recovery taking place across the nation,” McAuliffe, a Democrat, said in a statement.

The Virginia plant will use straw and corn stalks and other fibers to produce paper and fertilizers, and will be the company’s first advanced manufacturing operation in the United States.

Shandong Tranlin is based in Liaocheng, China, and is centered on the pulp and paper industry. It produces annually 400,000 tons of refined pulp, 700,000 tons of machine-made paper, 400,000 tons of organic fertilizers and 2.4 billion food and medical packaging boxes, the statement said.

Virginia beat out several states for the project, it said.

Reporting by Gary Robertson; Editing by Ian Simpson and Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.