FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Great white shark bites swimmer in Southern California
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 5, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 3 years ago

Great white shark bites swimmer in Southern California

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A 7 foot (2 meter) great white shark bit a swimmer off the coast near Manhattan Beach in Southern California on Saturday, leaving the man with moderate injuries, a fire department official said.

The shark bit the long-distance swimmer in the upper torso and immediately released him, said Inspector Rick Flores, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which provides lifeguard services in the area.

The man was taken to a local hospital and was breathing and alert with a moderate wound, Flores said.

Lifeguards barred swimmers from entering the water for a mile-long (1.6 km) stretch around where the attack occurred, and watched the shark until it swam further out into the ocean, he said.

Shark attacks are rare in ocean waters off Southern California, and the last fatal attack anywhere along the state happened in 2012 when a great white bit a surfer near Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

In the latest incident, a fisherman standing on a nearby pier had been battling the shark on a line for more than 30 minutes when he saw it bite the swimmer, Flores said.

The fisherman cut the line when he saw it had bitten the swimmer, Flores said. Manhattan Beach is a community about 5 miles (8 km) south of Los Angeles.

People fishing in Southern California are occasionally known to hook smaller great white sharks.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.