FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shark bites surfer off Hawaii coast, leaving him in critical condition
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 10, 2015 / 2:36 AM / 2 years ago

Shark bites surfer off Hawaii coast, leaving him in critical condition

Suzanne Roig

2 Min Read

HONOLULU (Reuters) - A 25-year-old surfer was bitten by a shark off the famed North Shore on Hawaii’s island of Oahu on Friday, and the man was rushed to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition, emergency officials said.

The shark measured between 10 and 12 feet (3 to 3.7 meters), according to officials with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. It was unclear what species of shark it was.

The man, after he was bitten on the left leg, was helped ashore by another surfer and paddle boarder and a kayaker who towed them in, said Shane Enright, a spokeswoman for the service.

Others on the beach helped put the man on a surfboard and used a board’s leash as a tourniquet as they waited for an ambulance to arrive, Enright said.

The man was taken in critical condition to a local trauma hospital for treatment of injuries on his left leg, she said.

It was believed to be the fifth shark attack in Hawaii this year.

Oahu Ocean Safety lifeguards have been patrolling the waters around a 2 mile (3 km) area where the attack occurred and have closed nearby beaches, officials said. A decision to reopen them will be made on Saturday.

Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.