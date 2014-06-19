FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Great white shark baffles scientists tracking it off U.S. coast
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 19, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

Great white shark baffles scientists tracking it off U.S. coast

David Adams

3 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - A great white shark being tracked by marine researchers and weighing more than a ton is keeping scientists guessing after it has made its way from Massachusetts’ Cape Cod to the northeast Gulf of Mexico this week.

Tagged in 2013 with a satellite tracking device, the great white known as Katharine is charting a groundbreaking map of the shark highway as scientists seek to discover its seasonal feeding grounds.

Katherine, was most recently spotted on Wednesday morning about 52 miles (84 kilometers) south of Cape San Blas in the Florida Panhandle.

But where it is headed next is unclear, according to the team of scientists tracking her.

“We just don’t know. She could either turn west towards Texas or she could turn back and go out into deeper water,” said Bob Hueter, part of the scientific team monitoring the movements of Katherine, as well as Betsy, another great white who was last spotted in the Gulf about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Sanibel island, south Florida on June 5.

The sharks already have defied expectations by staying in the warming summer waters of the Gulf, rather than heading back to the cooler seas off Cape Cod to feed on seals, said Hueter, director of the Center for Shark Research at Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, on Florida’s southwest coast.

Scientists have tracked the great white before in the Pacific and off Australia and South Africa, but never off the U.S. Atlantic coast, Hueter said.

Scientists knew that great whites came to Florida and frequented the Gulf of Mexico. But exactly how they got there was a mystery until Katharine, a young 14.5-foot (4.4-meter) and 2,300-pound (1,040-kilograms) shark, showed the way.

She can be tracked when she comes to the surface so that the device on her dorsal fin pings data points to the researchers, though those moments are unpredictable as sharks spend most of the time underwater.

“It’s a like a teenager that doesn’t call home as often as it should,” Hueter said.

Katharine's travels, and those of other great whites tagged by Ocearch, a non-profit group that researches the top predators in the marine food chain, can be followed on Ocearch’s interactive tracking maps at www.ocearch.org.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.