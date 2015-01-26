FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six unprovoked shark attacks off California coast in 2014
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 26, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Six unprovoked shark attacks off California coast in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - There were six authenticated, unprovoked attacks by sharks on humans off the California coast in 2014, all of them confirmed or suspected to be by great whites, according to a shark research organization.

Out of those six attacks two people, both surfers, sustained injuries, according to the Shark Research Committee in a year-end report issued on Thursday.

The other four attacks were on another surfer, two kayakers and a woman using an outrigger canoe, the organization said. There was one attack in July, four in October and one in December.

According to the Shark Research Committee, there have been 83 shark attacks off the Pacific Coast since 2000, all but 10 of them thought to have been carried out by great whites.

Surfers were the victims of 65 percent of the attacks, the organization said.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.