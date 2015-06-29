FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell says could begin Arctic oil exploration off Alaska in late July
#Environment
June 29, 2015 / 11:38 PM / 2 years ago

Shell says could begin Arctic oil exploration off Alaska in late July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Shell Oil Company's drilling rig Polar Pioneer is shown in Port Angeles, Washington May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday it could begin its 2015 Arctic oil exploration drilling operations as early as the third week in July when its forecasters believe that sea ice over its prospects will begin to clear.

The Polar Pioneer drilling rig arrived in Dutch Harbor, in Unalaska, off mainland Alaska, early on Saturday morning and will remain there until ice over the company’s prospects begins to clear, company spokesman Curtis Smith said in a statement.

“As of today, our in-house experts are forecasting the third week in July will present the first opportunity to begin drilling operations over our Burger prospects,” Smith said.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Tim Gardner in Washington, D.C.: Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
