County sheriff arrested for shooting friend at Atlanta-area home

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A county sheriff accused of shooting and critically wounding a female friend at a model home in an Atlanta suburb was arrested on Wednesday on misdemeanor reckless conduct charges, police said.

Victor Hill, the sheriff of Clayton County, was booked into the Gwinnett County jail on Wednesday evening and later released after posting bond, Gwinnett County police said in a written statement.

The statement said Hill, 50, shot Gwenevere McCord, 43, a friend and realtor, in a subdivision’s model home. Hill refused to discuss the case with detectives, police said.

In a statement posted on the Clayton Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page Tuesday, Hill called the shooting “a tragic and heartbreaking accident” and referred to McCord as “very dear to me”.

Hill first served as sheriff in Clayton County from 2005 to 2008. He was re-elected in 2012 despite being indicted on corruption charges accusing him of misusing county-issued credit cards.

A jury acquitted him in 2013, according to Clayton County court records.