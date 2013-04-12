Explosive device mailed to "America's Toughest Sheriff:" police

(Reuters) - Arizona police late Thursday intercepted a package containing an explosive device that had been sent to Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, known for his hard-line approach, the sheriff’s office said.

The package was addressed to the Phoenix office of Arpaio, who calls himself “America’s toughest sheriff.” It was intercepted by law enforcement in Flagstaff, where it was neutralized by a bomb squad.

Investigators said they have some leads as to who may have sent the package but provided no further details on Friday morning. Officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Flagstaff police and U.S. postal inspectors are on the case.

Arpaio has been controversial for housing county detainees in a Spartan “Tent City” jail and for sweeps targeting undocumented immigrants in Phoenix.