FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Explosive device mailed to "America's toughest sheriff"
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 12, 2013 / 7:06 PM / in 4 years

Explosive device mailed to "America's toughest sheriff"

David Schwartz

3 Min Read

Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio addresses the media about a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, in this February 9, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Darryl Webb/Files

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A package containing an explosive device was mailed to Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who calls himself “America’s toughest sheriff,” but was intercepted by Arizona authorities, the sheriff’s office said.

A suspect has been identified in the case, officials said.

Arpaio, known for his hard-line approach to law enforcement, has taken an aggressive stance on illegal immigration that has made him a controversial figure. He was the subject of a U.S. Justice Department probe over his office’s treatment of Latinos. He has also drawn criticism for housing county detainees in a Spartan “Tent City” jail.

The package was intercepted late on Thursday in Flagstaff, Arizona, a popular vacation destination 120 miles north of Phoenix, officials said. Arpaio’s office is in Phoenix.

“One of the postal workers noticed some black gunpowder leaking from the package and called police,” Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jerry Sheridan told Reuters in a phone interview.

A police bomb squad came and examined the package, X-rayed it and saw “what appeared to be an explosive device inside,” Sheridan said. They blew up the package with a water canon, he said.

“If the device had been detonated, it could have caused very serious injuries and possibly deaths,” Sheridan said. “There was that much explosives found in the package.”

Sheridan said authorities had identified a suspect in the case but he declined to release more information. The package was originally dropped off at a U.S. Postal Service mailbox several miles from Flagstaff, he said.

Arpaio told Reuters he would not be deterred by such threats. He did not name the suspect.

“I‘m concerned and somewhat angry that certain groups around the nation want to intimate me (to) get me to leave office,” he said. “My answer to that is that it will never happen. I‘m going to be the sheriff here for several more years.”

Officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Flagstaff police and U.S. postal inspectors were on the case.

Additional reporting by Scott Malone in Boston, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Steve Orlosky, Cynthia Johnston and John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.