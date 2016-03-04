Mississippi River reopens near St. Louis after fuel spill

(Reuters) - The Mississippi River reopened to shipping traffic near Granite City, Illinois, on Friday as the cleanup from a fuel spill on Thursday at Lock and Dam 27 was completed, officials said.

About 1,800 gallons of fuel had spilled into the main chamber of the lock after the towboat Gregory David passing through the lock ruptured a 20,000-gallon fuel tank, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The fuel was believed to have been contained within the lock and not released into the river.

Lock 27 is one of the busiest locks on the U.S. inland waterways system and is just upriver from St. Louis, a key port for loading grain barges bound for export terminals along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

A queue of delayed vessels had grown to 10 southbound barge tows and 9 northbound tows since the closure on Thursday, said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokeswoman Amanda Cruse.

The backlog was beginning to pass on Friday afternoon, initially via the lock’s auxiliary chamber. The lock’s main chamber, where the accident occurred, was not damaged and will reopen later on Friday, she said.

The cause of the accident remained under investigation.