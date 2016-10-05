Army Corps reopens Mississippi River lock after flooding closure

(Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reopened Mississippi River lock 17 in southern Iowa early on Wednesday, ending a five-day closure that had halted grain barge shipping though the area as the Midwest corn and soybean harvest accelerated.

The lock near New Boston, Illinois, had been the only flooding-related lock closure following excessive rains in the upper Midwest last month. Initially, National Weather Service forecasts suggested as many as three locks could close.