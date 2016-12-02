FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
U.S. 'shoe bomber' asks judge to drop fine, pleads poverty
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
#U.S.
December 2, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. 'shoe bomber' asks judge to drop fine, pleads poverty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Convicted "shoebomber" Richard Reid (C, rear) leaves U.S. Federal Court in Boston, Massachusetts, January 30, 2003.Brian Snyder

BOSTON (Reuters) - Richard Reid, the man who admitted to trying to blow up a jumbo jet in late 2001 with explosives in his shoes, has asked a federal judge to waive the $250,000 fine he faces, saying that he will never be able to pay it while serving life in prison.

In a court filing earlier this week Reid, who is imprisoned in the United States "Supermax" prison in Florence, Colorado, made the request to U.S. District Judge William Young in Massachusetts.

"I am not now, nor will I, I believe, ever be able to pay this fine," Reid, 43, wrote in a hand-written letter asking that a bankruptcy petition be entered in his name.

Young gave federal prosecutors two weeks to respond to Reid's request.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Alden Bentley

