Naked U.S. student killed after threatening officer: university

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (Reuters) - A campus police officer at the University of South Alabama on Saturday shot and killed a naked freshman who repeatedly chased, threatened and rushed him, a university spokesman said.

Gilbert Thomas Collar, 18, died from a single bullet wound to the chest, spokesman Keith Ayres said.

Collar was ordered several times to halt and continued to challenge the officer even after being shot, Ayres said. He died at the scene.

The incident began shortly before 1:30 a.m. when the officer heard loud banging on the window of the campus police station. He drew his gun after finding the student in a fighting stance, according to Ayres.

The officer tried to calm Collar and retreated several times before shooting him, he said.

The spokesman declined to speculate on whether Collar was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. An autopsy is likely, he said.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, Ayres added.

The University of South Alabama is in Mobile and serves 15,000 students. (Editing by Corrie MacLaggan and Xavier Briand)