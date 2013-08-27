Alabama university locked down after campus shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (Reuters) - A small Christian university in central Alabama was locked down for more than an hour on Tuesday, after an employee was shot by her husband on campus, university officials said.

The woman, a contract worker in the university’s maintenance department, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Montgomery police said. Her condition was not immediately available, nor was her name or that of her husband.

Her husband was arrested after the lunchtime shooting, sparked by a domestic argument, said Dave Hogan, spokesman for Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama. The attack happened in a parking lot near the maintenance building, police said.

No students were involved, Hogan said.

The lockdown lasted just over an hour before campus activity resumed, Hogan said.

Faulkner University is affiliated with the Church of Christ. More than 3,500 students are enrolled in its four campuses across Alabama. Montgomery is the main campus.