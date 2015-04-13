FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2015 / 4:53 PM / 2 years ago

Alabama fatal shooting suspect in custody, school lockdowns lifted

Suzannah Gonzales

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 25-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a woman in a medical office was in custody on Monday after he barricaded himself in a home in Jemison, Alabama, according to law enforcement officials.

The shooting followed a domestic dispute, law enforcement officials said at a news conference shown online. School officials said they lifted lockdowns at area schools.

The man and a 24-year-old woman were involved in a domestic violence incident at their home before the woman ran to a medical office nearby, law enforcement officials said in the news conference.

“First thing she said when she walked in was: ‘Call the police,'” Jemison Police Chief Shane Fulmer said.

The suspect followed the woman to the medical office, where media outlets reported the shooting took place. Officials said a handgun was used.

The suspect then ran and barricaded himself in the couple’s home, located behind the medical office, Fulmer said. Authorities said they had negotiated with the suspect, later used tear gas to get him out of the home, and captured him in the yard.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and to a hospital for observation, officials said. No shots were fired by law enforcement during the incident.

Officials said they are looking into the possibility of filing a murder charge.

Officials did not name the victim or suspect pending notification of family. Fulmer said the couple has a 6-year-old child who was in school during the incident.

During the incident, the scene was evacuated, and nearby businesses and roads were also closed.

Jemison is about 45 miles south of Birmingham.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Bill Trott, Doina Chiacu and Eric Walsh

